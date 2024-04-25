Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Re: 'La Paloma Good News Club celebrates Easter' [Village News, 3/28/24]

Thank you Lucette, Julie and Team for the nice article in the paper. Our kids loved it! Their parents were so surprised and the office manager at La Paloma texted me.

We continue to enjoy all the wonderful things our neighbors in Fallbrook do to make the town a giving and thoughtful place to live.

Because of the Village News, we get to know what others are doing.

Colleen Sharp

Good News Club, La Paloma Elementary

