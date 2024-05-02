Gun recovered at scene of shooting was a BB gun

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
Patrick Wendell Lowell, 66, was shot by Sheriffs in Bonsall on May 4, after multiple calls from the puplic expressing concern about him walking on Mission Rd/SR 76 waving weapons.
After refusing to drop his weapons on Saturday, Lowell was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Peace Officer and enforcement of an existing felony warrant. It was reported that the gun recovered at the scene was a Glock replica BB gun.
