Gun recovered at scene of shooting was a BB gun

Patrick Wendell Lowell, 66, was shot by Sheriffs in Bonsall on May 4, after multiple calls from the puplic expressing concern about him walking on Mission Rd/SR 76 waving weapons.

After refusing to drop his weapons on Saturday, Lowell was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Peace Officer and enforcement of an existing felony warrant. It was reported that the gun recovered at the scene was a Glock replica BB gun.