Knife-wielding man arrested in the Hearth on Main Ave

Village News and AC Investigations | Last updated May 07, 2024 11:7am0
Village News/AC Investigations photo count

The unnamed man was arrested after being accused of walking around the Hearth acting suspicious with a hunting knife.

Village News/AC Investigations photo count

The knife taken from a man who was walking around in the Hearth "wielding it."

A call came in at 8:32 am this morning of an armed suspicious person inside the Hearth coffee shop in the 100 block of Main Ave. Fallbrook Sheriffs arrived and questioned the man, who appeared to be older, maybe in his 70s. He was arrested and taken from the premises. It was also reported, although not verified with the Sheriff, that they had to use their Taser.

According to a witness in the Hearth, who wished to remain anonymous, "The man kept hovering around our table, standing around, and he was shaking. I told my friend, 'he has a hunting knife.' He then was standing right in back of me, making me really nervous and he was putting his hand on and off of the knife. My friend and I tried to leave through the front door and he got in front of us and we had to go around by the bathroom and the counter. Several other people exited the side door. We then were able to leave and we got in our cars and left. We drove back by a few minutes later and there were 4 or 5 Sheriff cars there.

This story will continue to be updated as information is available.

https://youtu.be/79eeNAD1qWo Video of the arrest.

