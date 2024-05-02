Suspect charged after chase and search

Youtube video of arrest: https://youtu.be/3GSc9_vISTw

Dean Morris. 37, from Lake Elsinore, was arrested after he led Sheriffs on a chase through SW Riverside and DeLuz. Morris is wanted on four felony warrants, according to Riverside County Sheriff Media Information Bureau Sgt. Gonzalez. The warrants included felony fraud, DUI, and theft.

Morris was charged with 245C Assault with a deadly weapon/not a firearm and 2800-2 Evading police officer/reckless driving.

The chase started at about 5 pm when officers attempted a traffic stop in Wildomar with Morris, who was driving a grey 2021 Ford Mustang convertible. Morris rammed a Sheriff's vehicle during the pursuit according to RCS PIO Sgt. Gonzalez. Morris entered into DeLuz and abandoned his vehicle near De Luz Rd and Buena Loma St.

Several Sheriff's units were searching with the help of canines. There was coverage in the air by helicopter, and when entering San Diego County, San Diego ASTREA assisted.

Morris was reported to be found at 6:55 pm by Sheriffs, with the help of the canine unit while he was hiding and lying under bushes near a creek about 30 yards off the road near DeLuz Rd and Buena Loma.

Morris hasn't been booked yet as of press time, but it is expected that charges will include evading officers and assault with a deadly weapon.

Gilbert Gonzalez contributed to this report

