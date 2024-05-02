Two Camp Pendleton Marines Killed in Car Accident

OCEANSIDE, CA (May 6, 2024) – Tragedy struck Thursday night as two Marines from Camp Pendleton, Jacob Johnson and Eduardo Zambrano, lost their lives in a fatal car accident. The incident unfolded around 9:00 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5, near Cocklerburr Road.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a silver Hyundai Genesis veered off the road, crashing into a parked Kenworth tractor-trailer. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but sadly, both Johnson and Zambrano were pronounced dead on-site.

Identified as 21-year-old Jacob Johnson and 19-year-old Eduardo Hernandez Zambrano, both young men were associated with the 1st Marine Logistics Group at Pendleton.

The California Highway Patrol is actively probing the circumstances surrounding the accident, including the possibility of drugs or alcohol involvement. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.