Palomar College student writers featured at May 10 Writers Read

FALLBROOK – Each May, Palomar College students contribute to, edit, and publish “Bravura,” the college’s literary and arts journal – and they’re bringing the journal to Fallbrook. Writers Read at Fallbrook Library is delighted to host the students for a reading on Friday, May 10, from 6:30-8 p.m.

Established in 1964,“Bravura” is an award-winning journal created each spring by student editors, with guidance from their advisors, Professors Clare Rolens and Stacey Trujillo. The journal features the prose, poetry, and visual art of current Palomar College students, alumni, and local high school students.

Diverse students engage the challenging work of creating the publication, including Sophia Segerstrom, a second-year Palomar student who writes absurdist prose with an edge, and divides her time between writing and marine biology.

The 2024 issue of “Bravura” will be available at the reading for sale and signing.

Writers Read at Fallbrook Library is a monthly open mic and author series. The series provides an opportunity for the public to share their creative writing and learn about the writing life from successful authors based in the San Diego area.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets.

For more information, contact K-B Gressitt at [email protected] or 760-522-1064.

Submitted by Writers Read.