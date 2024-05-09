Fallbrook resident reaches 100th birthday

Lillian Cornish of Fallbrook celebrated her 100th birthday on May 1, with a gathering of family members and a visit by North County Fire. She was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

Before she came to Fallbrook, Cornish lived in Arcadia, California. After her husband passed away in 1998, she moved to Fallbrook in 2000 to be near her children. She said her happiest moment living in Fallbrook is walking around the neighborhood visiting family and friends with her dog.

Before she retired, she worked for JC Penny in Arcadia in the Hallmark Card Department starting in 1974. Cornish volunteered for 10 years at the Fallbrook Food Pantry and 10 years for the Angel Society Thrift Store.