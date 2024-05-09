Man brandishing weapons shot by officers

Following an officer-involved shooting in Bonsall on Saturday, May 4, involving deputies from the Vista Sheriff's Department, more details have emerged regarding the incident and its aftermath.

The individual shot during the altercation has been identified as Patrick Wendell Lowell, 66, with addresses in Escondido and Fallbrook. Sources who know Lowell believe he may have been most currently staying under the Bonsall bridge.

According to Lowell's social media, he is also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Coast Guard at CGRU Grays Harbor 1985-1989. Also on his social media page, it says in 2022 he was incarcerated at MCC San Diego for 14 months for "conspiracy for bull cash smuggling even though there was no evidence."

Saturday, Lowell was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Peace Officer and an outstanding felony warrant.

Deputies were immediately dispatched and as they drove to the area, a request was made for assistance from a Canine Unit and a police helicopter. As deputies responded to the area, numerous additional citizens continued to call the Sheriff's Department to report the male was armed with a Glock-style handgun in one hand and a knife in the other as he was walking east along Mission Road (SR-76).

According to reports, Lowell was confronted by deputies, who issued commands for him to drop the weapons. However, Lowell refused to comply, leading to two deputies discharging their firearms. Lowell sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his legs and lower torso before he finally dropped the weapons. The deputies provided first aid to Lowell until paramedics arrived on the scene. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The two deputies involved in the shooting were not injured during this incident. The deputies have been employed by the San Diego Sheriff's Department for three and five years, respectively. Both are currently assigned as patrol deputies from the Vista Patrol Station.

As a result of the incident, traffic on SR 76 near Via Montellano was disrupted, with both eastbound and westbound lanes initially closed. However, as of 6:15 p.m. Saturday night, both lanes had been reopened.

Per the Countywide Memorandum of Understanding, the San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to the scene to conduct the deputy-involved-shooting investigation. Detectives are currently gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The weapons the male was reported to have been brandishing were recovered at the scene.

The investigation and review process for deputy-involved shootings are extremely thorough. When the Homicide Unit completes its investigation, the report will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office to determine if the officers bear any criminal liability for their actions.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department will conduct an administrative investigation into the deputy's discharge of his firearm. The Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) will conduct a review of the incident and provide any appropriate recommendations. The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Attorney's Office will also be monitoring the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531- 2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.