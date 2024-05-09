Vintage Car Club continues giving while preparing for this year's show

FALLBROOK – Michael McGuire, Donations Chair for the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club, recently presented donations to two groups in early May.

These ongoing monthly donations are the direct result of funds generated at the club's annual car show and the Avocado Festival through FVCC merchandise sales, car show registrations, and swap meet/faire spaces. The club supports three college scholarships, two for Fallbrook High School and one for Bonsall High School.

Excitement is building for the 57th Annual FVCC Car Show in Downtown Fallbrook on Sunday, May 26. The show opens at 10 a.m. with a Pancake Breakfast at the Coal Bunker with tables and chairs for eating there and across the street at the platform around the Red Caboose.

Coffee shops will be open early and more than eight restaurants will be open on that Sunday plus there will be three food trucks. FVCC "Show Central" will be set up at Village Smog on the corner of Fig and Main, just like for the Avocado Festival.

This year's poster and prior posters are available for sale along with related merchandise with the poster art on the items – T-shirts, mugs, hats, sweatshirts, come check it out. Anyone who bought a poster when they registered their car, come pick it up at the FVCC merchandise pop-up tents.

The singing of the National Anthem and presentation of Colors by the JROTC will take place in front of the FVCC Show-Central Area right in front of Village Smog, Fig and Main Ave, 10:30 a.m.

Car Show Judging awards will be presented around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the same spot. Over the last cumulative year, FVCC has donated over $26,000 back the community in monthly presentations and scholarships.

Submitted by Fallbrook Vintage Car Club.