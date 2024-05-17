Garden club to feature 'Pest Management'

FALLBROOK – Dr. Eric Middleton will be the guest speaker at Fallbrook Garden Club's May 28 general meeting. He joined University of California Cooperative Extension/San Diego as an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Advisor at the beginning of June 2022.

Although he is based in San Diego County, Middleton is also responsible for IPM needs in Orange and Los Angeles counties. He works with growers and communities wherever pests are in issue, including in nursery and floriculture production, citrus and avocado groves, and the many small farms found in San Diego County. His primary focus is on insects and arthropod pests.

Middleton is passionate about sustainable agriculture and investigating practical pest management solutions. His goals are to conduct research that is directly applicable to the needs of growers, to promote practices that have less of an impact on the environment, and to share his findings in a way that is accessible to everyone."

General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, with social time at 12:30 p.m., business at 1:00 and the program at 2:00. Guests are welcome; they are asked to stop by the Membership Table for a guest name tag.

For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.