Car burns on Mission Rd offramp

North County Fire Protection District responded to a car and vegetation fire that was reported at 2:46 pm on Tuesday, 5/21. The car was fully engulfed on the southbound Mission Rd offramp. Multiple units responded and the incident was closed out at 3:48 pm.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the car and keep it from burning very much vegetation. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.