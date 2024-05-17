Victims identified after tragic collision that claimed four lives and leaving one in serious condition

In a devastating collision on Friday night, May 10, 2024, four lives were tragically lost, and one Fallbrook resident fights for recovery after a head-on crash near the intersection of Pala Rd and Horse Ranch Creek Rd. The incident has left several communities mourning the loss of loved ones and grappling with the aftermath of the tragic event.

Albert Gary Salazar, a 60-year-old Fallbrook resident, was behind the wheel of a white Jeep Gladiator with three passengers. The Jeep was struck head-on by a gray Chrysler 300 traveling in the wrong direction along the westbound lanes of SR 76. Mr. Salazar succumbed to blunt force trauma at the scene, according to the San Diego Coroner's office. His wife, Patty Salazar, who was a passenger in the Jeep, miraculously survived the collision but remains in the intensive care unit at Palomar Medical Center, battling serious injuries, as confirmed by a family friend. It is reported that she has a long road of recovery ahead, but she has the support of her neighbors and family.

Neighbor Clint Worthington described the Salazars as an inspiring couple with a remarkable love story. Albert and Patty married in Italy and were relatively new residents to Fallbrook, having moved from Anaheim Hills 2 ½ to 3 years ago. Worthington, reminisced about he and Albert's shared love of Corvettes and Harleys, noting their recent trip to Julian on their Harleys with their wives as a memorable trip that the four of them took together.

Worthington said that Albert and Patty had met on Match.com. They both lived in the Anaheim Hills area but had decided to move to Fallbrook and found their new home in the Gird Valley. They had been remodeling and were enjoying their lives in their new town. He said Albert was getting ready to retire from Southern California Edison and was making the drive back and forth to the Anaheim area.

Tragically, two other passengers in the Jeep, Peggy Moore, 60, and her partner Hope Wood, 48, from the San Francisco area, also lost their lives in the collision. Ms. Wood, who has been reported to be Ms. Salazar's niece, passed away from "obvious head and torso trauma," as determined by the San Diego Coroner's office. Peggy Moore, known for her 25 years of tireless political activism and advocacy for the rights of the LGBT community and communities of color, is also being mourned by friends, colleagues, and politicians alike.

Much has been reported on Peggy Moore and Hope Wood's political work on various campaigns to their co-founding of Hope Action Change in 2019. U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee expressed, "Both Peggy and Hope made an impact on our community, on our city, on our state, and on our nation that will be felt for generations to come."

A community of Peggy & Hope's extended family and friends have launched a

GoFundMe campaign to support the unexpected financial burden of funeral expenses and the settling of Peggy Moore and Hope Wood's funeral expenses. As of presstime, they have raised $32,000 of a $75,000 goal.

(https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-peggy-moore-hope-wood-family-fund?)

Reports indicate that Ms. Salazar's sister and Ms. Wood's mother also was involved in the accident and witnessed the unimaginable tragedy, but escaped serious injury as she was in a vehicle that was following behind the Jeep.

The impact of this tragic event extends far beyond the intersection where it occurred, leaving a void in the lives of those who knew and loved Albert Salazar, Peggy Moore, and Hope Wood. As Patty Salazar fights to recover, it appears she is surrounded by the support of her neighbors and loved ones.