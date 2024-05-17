Gas tax rising again

As you know, we're facing a critical situation with soaring gas prices, escalating energy and utility costs, out-of-control housing expenses, and relentless inflation driving up the prices of goods and services. Many of our fellow Californians, including seniors on fixed incomes and hardworking families, are finding it increasingly difficult to afford even the most basic necessities.

With these challenges, it is inconceivable that the State of California is once again moving forward with a gas tax increase. Effective July 1, the Gas Tax is slated to rise by an additional 2 cents, bringing the total tax burden to a staggering 59.6 cents per gallon. This comes at a time when California already has the highest gas prices in the nation, further exacerbating the financial strain on our residents.

According to recent data from AAA, the average cost of gas in California has soared to nearly $5.40 per gallon, a sharp contrast to the national average of $3.66. Such disparity is not only unjustifiable but also unsustainable.

We must take immediate action to address this issue. While I personally believe we need a complete suspension of the gas tax, at the very least, we must prevent this impending increase. Our state legislators possess the authority to halt this measure, and they must hear directly from us, their constituents.

I urge each of you to contact your Assemblymember and State Senator and express your concerns about the gas tax hike. Let them know that Californians' pump burden is already too heavy to bear, and further taxation will only deepen the financial hardship faced by many.