Chamber of Commerce posts event schedule

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is holding the following events in May.

Friday, May 24 – After Hours Networking at Village Roots Taproom, 4-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29 – Wine Down Wednesday at Romiglio Ridge Winery, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5 – Awards & Installation Luncheon at Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens, 11:30 a.m. seating begins

Friday, June 21 – Business Breakfast Club at Nessy Burgers, 9 a.m.

Friday, June 28 – After Hours Networking at 127 West Social House, 4-6:30 p.m.

For more details on any of these events, call the chamber, 760-728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.