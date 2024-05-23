Experienced racer and mother of three dies in motorcycle accident

Fallbrook resident and motorcycle racer Megan Vilardi Johnson, age 40, tragically lost her life in a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening, May 19, 2024.

According to the San Diego Coroner's report, Megan Elaine Vilardi, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Vía Monserate, just north of Orange Hill in Fallbrook, when the incident occurred. Preliminary investigations suggest that Vilardi lost control of her motorcycle while attempting to navigate a turn, ultimately colliding with a retaining wall and being ejected from the vehicle. Her family has reported that she was on her way home from a friend's house and that there was no alcohol or drugs involved. The cause of the accident is unknown.

Vilardi leaves behind three children, Adelina (Addy), age 18, Maximus, age 10 and Aryliss, age 10.

Addy said, "At 18 you shouldn't have to look at yellow paint marks on the roads you grew up on." She continued talking about her mom, saying that being the daughter of such an amazing, kind, sweet, beautiful and generous human being is such a blessing. She said, "The outreach to me from all her friends is more than I would've ever imagined. She said, "Thank you everyone for your thoughts, prayers, Jake Wilkins who was by her side the whole time, and the Frankie Dean Rosales Foundation for their generosity.

Megan was a very experienced motorcycle rider. She raced motorcycles and her name was Moto Megadeath.

The accident took place at approximately 7:47 p.m. on May 19, 2024. Emergency services were promptly summoned to the scene after a witness dialed 911. Law enforcement and fire personnel rushed to provide assistance, with paramedics administering lifesaving measures before transporting Vilardi to Palomar Medical Center.

Despite the efforts of medical staff upon her arrival at the emergency department, Vilardi succumbed to her injuries. The time of death was pronounced as 8:28 p.m. the same day.