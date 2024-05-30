Violet J. Gregg was born in Kansas on Jan. 22, 1927. With her parents and younger brother, Jack, the family moved to Honolulu, Hawaii in January 1937 where she grew up. While growing up she enjoyed playing the ukulele, piano and accordion (in the school band).

On Dec. 7, 1941, she witnessed the Zeros flying through the valley as she and her brother viewed the red bullseye from their rooftop, and their lives became wartime living.

She met her husband, Weldon Gregg, in Hawaii during the war and they married in 1944.

Her life was full of traveling and household moving as a military spouse with three children in tow. They settled in Fallbrook in 1960 and she retired from the Fallbrook Unified School District as a dietician in the school cafeteria.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, grand and great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews and many other relatives.

Services will be held at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary in Fallbrook on June 8, 2024.Visiting will begin at 9 a.m. and the service will commence at 11 a.m. Gravesite services will be at noon at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA.org)