SHERIFF'S LOG

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
May 13
3600 blk Lake Park Rd. Follow up investigation
900 blk Alturas Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
1100 blk S. Vine St. Arrest - Criminal threats - Threaten crime with intent to terrorize
May 14
1600 blk Pala Lake Dr. Arrest - Subject stop - Possess narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled substance paraphernalia, driving without valid driver's license, obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician
Andalusian Trail Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
3300 blk Avocado Vista Ln. Burglary - Residential
May 15
E. Mission Rd. / Santa Margarita Dr. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Subject stop - Possess narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia
300 blk Ammunition Rd. Shooting at dwelling/occupied vehicle - Simple battery
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Petty theft - Get credit/others ID, theft of elder/dependent adult (embezzlement of $950 or less)
35800 blk Bay Sable Ln. Found property
1700 blk Monserate Way (4) Arrests - SWAT callout - (1) Possess controlled substance, obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician, forgery: false checks/records/certificates, (2) Possess narcotic controlled substance and possess controlled substance for sale, (3,4) Possess controlled substance paraphernalia
5800 blk Avenida Jinete Arrest - Unknown trouble - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia
800 blk Olive Ave. Assist other agency - Found narcotic and narcotic seizure
2400 blk S. Stagecoach Ln. Minor possessing marijuana on school grounds during school activity
May 16
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Misc. incidents
5500 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia
3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 (3) Arrests - Extra patrol - (1) Possess narcotic controlled substance, controlled substance, and designated controlled substance plus paraphernalia with intent to sell/distribute, conspiracy to commit crime, felony warrant (other agency), possess controlled substance without a prescription, (2) Possess narcotic controlled substance, controlled substance, and designated controlled substance plus paraphernalia with intent to sell/distribute, conspiracy to commit crime, possess controlled substance without a prescription, (3) Possession of narcotic controlled substance and felony bench warrant (our agency)
Woodbrook Ln. and Peppertree Ln. Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia
31800 blk Wrightwood Rd. Child abuse/neglect - Misc. incidents
Beech St. / S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia
1700 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Simple battery
500 blk Industrial Way Arrest - Carry concealed dirk/dagger
700 blk Palomino Rd. Medical Examiners Case - Death
May 17
400 blk W. Fallbrook St. Simple assault with minor injury on person on school or park property
3600 blk Lake Circle Dr. Burglary - Residential
100 blk Gardenside Ct. Arrest - Domestic violence - Assault with deadly weapon: not a firearm, willful cruelty to child no GBI
1600 blk Via Monserate Arrest - Disturbance, family - Obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury
700 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Shoplift - Receive/etc. known stolen property
May 18
600 blk Inverlochy Dr. Actions likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult
1700 blk Canyon Heights Rd. Death
May 19
100 blk Lillian Way Found property
300 blk E. Potter St. Simple battery
May 20
30300 blk Disney Ln. Threatening communications - Annoying phone call obscene/threatening - Intimidation
1300 blk S. Live Oak Park Rd. Arrest - Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury
1500 blk S. Hill Ave. Vandalism - $400 or less
900 blk E. Mission Rd. Petty theft - From vehicle
300 blk E. Dougherty St. Medical Examiners Case - Death
May 21
4100 blk Pinehurst Ct. 5150 - Mental health observation- 72 hr hold
Old Hwy 395 / Dentro De Lomas Arrest - Subject stop - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia
300 blk Ranger Rd. Fraud - Personate to get money/property - Over $400
500 blk Iowa St. Arrest - Welfare check - Willful cruelty to child with injury/death
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Driving without valid drivers license
May 22
700 blk Darla Ln. Report of annoying/molesting a child - Misc. incidents
2500 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Grand theft - From building
400 blk Ammunition Rd. Arrest - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance
7300 blk W. Lilac Rd. Suicide actual or attempt - Misc. incidents
31700 blk Rancho Amigos Rd. Fraud - Obtain money/etc. by false pretenses - Over $950
2100 blk Summer Bloom Ln. Elder/dependent adult abuse
May 23
600 blk E. Elder St. 5150 - Mental health observation- 72 hr hold
400 blk Industrial Way Arrest - Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency)
300 blk Markell Ln. Tampering with a vehicle
1300 blk Morningstar Ln. Fraud - Get credit/others ID
1700 blk Moonlite Hill Rd. Tarasoff - Misc. incidents
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Felony warrant (other agency)
May 24
3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Traffic stop - Felony warrant (other agency)
32000 blk Del Cielo Oe Domestic violence incident
1600 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia
400 blk Meadowood St. 5150 - Mental health observation- 72 hr hold
39100 blk De Luz Rd. (2) Arrests - (1) possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, misdemeanor warrant (other agency), (2) Expired registration, possess burglary tools
May 25
600 blk De Luz Rd. Arrest - Vandalism - $400 or more
1300 blk Montecito Ln. Vandalism - $400 or more
May 26
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Child abuse/neglect
2400 blk Rainbow Glen Rd. Sex crime against a child
700 blk E. Elder St. Vandalism to vehicle(s) - $400 or more
100 blk Bluff Pt. Rd. Violation of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court: disobey court order
700 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - DUI - alcohol BAC 0.08%, operate motor vehicle w/ 0.01% BAC or more, driving under influence within 10 years of prior DUI felony
May 27
400 blk N. Main Ave. Arrest - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.
3000 blk Rainbow Glen Rd. Simple battery
