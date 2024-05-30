SHERIFF'S LOG

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

May 13

3600 blk Lake Park Rd. Follow up investigation

900 blk Alturas Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

1100 blk S. Vine St. Arrest - Criminal threats - Threaten crime with intent to terrorize

May 14

1600 blk Pala Lake Dr. Arrest - Subject stop - Possess narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled substance paraphernalia, driving without valid driver's license, obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician

Andalusian Trail Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

3300 blk Avocado Vista Ln. Burglary - Residential

May 15

E. Mission Rd. / Santa Margarita Dr. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Subject stop - Possess narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia

300 blk Ammunition Rd. Shooting at dwelling/occupied vehicle - Simple battery

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Petty theft - Get credit/others ID, theft of elder/dependent adult (embezzlement of $950 or less)

35800 blk Bay Sable Ln. Found property

1700 blk Monserate Way (4) Arrests - SWAT callout - (1) Possess controlled substance, obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician, forgery: false checks/records/certificates, (2) Possess narcotic controlled substance and possess controlled substance for sale, (3,4) Possess controlled substance paraphernalia

5800 blk Avenida Jinete Arrest - Unknown trouble - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia

800 blk Olive Ave. Assist other agency - Found narcotic and narcotic seizure

2400 blk S. Stagecoach Ln. Minor possessing marijuana on school grounds during school activity

May 16

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Misc. incidents

5500 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia

3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 (3) Arrests - Extra patrol - (1) Possess narcotic controlled substance, controlled substance, and designated controlled substance plus paraphernalia with intent to sell/distribute, conspiracy to commit crime, felony warrant (other agency), possess controlled substance without a prescription, (2) Possess narcotic controlled substance, controlled substance, and designated controlled substance plus paraphernalia with intent to sell/distribute, conspiracy to commit crime, possess controlled substance without a prescription, (3) Possession of narcotic controlled substance and felony bench warrant (our agency)

Woodbrook Ln. and Peppertree Ln. Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia

31800 blk Wrightwood Rd. Child abuse/neglect - Misc. incidents

Beech St. / S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia

1700 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Simple battery

500 blk Industrial Way Arrest - Carry concealed dirk/dagger

700 blk Palomino Rd. Medical Examiners Case - Death

May 17

400 blk W. Fallbrook St. Simple assault with minor injury on person on school or park property

3600 blk Lake Circle Dr. Burglary - Residential

100 blk Gardenside Ct. Arrest - Domestic violence - Assault with deadly weapon: not a firearm, willful cruelty to child no GBI

1600 blk Via Monserate Arrest - Disturbance, family - Obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury

700 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Shoplift - Receive/etc. known stolen property

May 18

600 blk Inverlochy Dr. Actions likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult

1700 blk Canyon Heights Rd. Death

May 19

100 blk Lillian Way Found property

300 blk E. Potter St. Simple battery

May 20

30300 blk Disney Ln. Threatening communications - Annoying phone call obscene/threatening - Intimidation

1300 blk S. Live Oak Park Rd. Arrest - Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury

1500 blk S. Hill Ave. Vandalism - $400 or less

900 blk E. Mission Rd. Petty theft - From vehicle

300 blk E. Dougherty St. Medical Examiners Case - Death

May 21

4100 blk Pinehurst Ct. 5150 - Mental health observation- 72 hr hold

Old Hwy 395 / Dentro De Lomas Arrest - Subject stop - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia

300 blk Ranger Rd. Fraud - Personate to get money/property - Over $400

500 blk Iowa St. Arrest - Welfare check - Willful cruelty to child with injury/death

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Driving without valid drivers license

May 22

700 blk Darla Ln. Report of annoying/molesting a child - Misc. incidents

2500 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Grand theft - From building

400 blk Ammunition Rd. Arrest - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance

7300 blk W. Lilac Rd. Suicide actual or attempt - Misc. incidents

31700 blk Rancho Amigos Rd. Fraud - Obtain money/etc. by false pretenses - Over $950

2100 blk Summer Bloom Ln. Elder/dependent adult abuse

May 23

600 blk E. Elder St. 5150 - Mental health observation- 72 hr hold

400 blk Industrial Way Arrest - Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency)

300 blk Markell Ln. Tampering with a vehicle

1300 blk Morningstar Ln. Fraud - Get credit/others ID

1700 blk Moonlite Hill Rd. Tarasoff - Misc. incidents

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Felony warrant (other agency)

May 24

3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Traffic stop - Felony warrant (other agency)

32000 blk Del Cielo Oe Domestic violence incident

1600 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia

400 blk Meadowood St. 5150 - Mental health observation- 72 hr hold

39100 blk De Luz Rd. (2) Arrests - (1) possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, misdemeanor warrant (other agency), (2) Expired registration, possess burglary tools

May 25

600 blk De Luz Rd. Arrest - Vandalism - $400 or more

1300 blk Montecito Ln. Vandalism - $400 or more

May 26

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Child abuse/neglect

2400 blk Rainbow Glen Rd. Sex crime against a child

700 blk E. Elder St. Vandalism to vehicle(s) - $400 or more

100 blk Bluff Pt. Rd. Violation of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court: disobey court order

700 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - DUI - alcohol BAC 0.08%, operate motor vehicle w/ 0.01% BAC or more, driving under influence within 10 years of prior DUI felony

May 27

400 blk N. Main Ave. Arrest - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

3000 blk Rainbow Glen Rd. Simple battery