Palomar opens new Veterans Resource Center with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Palomar opens new Veterans Resource Center are Palomar Community College District Governing Board members, from left, secretary Mark Evilsizer, trustee Nina Deerfield, president Paul McNamara and vice president Dr. John Halcón.

SAN MARCOS - Palomar College officials unveiled the new Veterans Resource Center at the San Marcos campus during a ceremony on March 16. The new center combines functions and activities that were previously housed separately on campus into one centralized space, creating a one-stop shop for Palomar's military-affiliated students.

The new space delivers counseling, tutoring, benefits assistance and more to Palomar's military-affiliated students - a thriving community of approximately 4,000 veterans, active-duty service members and military dependents, including multiple self-service computer...