Palomar opens new Veterans Resource Center with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Last updated 3/23/2018 at 3:42am
SAN MARCOS - Palomar College officials unveiled the new Veterans Resource Center at the San Marcos campus during a ceremony on March 16. The new center combines functions and activities that were previously housed separately on campus into one centralized space, creating a one-stop shop for Palomar's military-affiliated students.
The new space delivers counseling, tutoring, benefits assistance and more to Palomar's military-affiliated students - a thriving community of approximately 4,000 veterans, active-duty service members and military dependents, including multiple self-service computer...
