FRHD makes plans to develop Fallbrook Regional Wellness Center

The collaboration on plans for a wellness center in Fallbrook continues between local residents and the Fallbrook Regional Health District. On March 14, FRHD executive director Bobbi Palmer took a group on a tour of the property at 1636 E. Mission Road which the district has in escrow with plans to convert it into the Fallbrook Regional Wellness Center.

The 4.6 acre-property includes an A-frame church, an office building, an 8,000 square foot school building and a house with four bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as two small play yards, two basketball courts, a pavilion with several pic...