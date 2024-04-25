Iconic Oceanside Pier fire contained

The iconic Oceanside Pier erupted in flames Thursday afternoon, sending billowing smoke into the sky as firefighters battled the blaze.

Crews labored overnight to contain and fully extinguish the flames, with investigators now tasked to determine the cause of the large fire, the city reported in its latest update. No injuries were reported.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Thursday local time at the end of the pier, damaging both the structure itself and the restaurants situated on it, officials said.

Responding to the scene, the Oceanside Fire Department fought the blaze from the ground, aided by the U.S. Coast Guard from the water and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection from the air via a helicopter.

By 6 p.m., the fire was largely contained to the end of the pier as crews planned to work through the night to ensure complete extinguishment.

As of 11:25 p.m. Thursday, the beach remained closed from the pier south to Tyson Street "to keep the community safe from any debris that washes up," the fire department said on Facebook. The city advised people to stay away from the area to avoid lingering smoke.

The 1,954-foot-long pier, built in 1888 and recognized as the longest wooden pier on the western United States coastline, has endured destruction and reconstruction five times since 1890, according to VisitOceanside, the city's tourism bureau. Today's structure dates to 1987.

The pier serves as the backdrop for a variety of Oceanside events, including surf competitions and concerts at an amphitheater, according to the city.

It's anticipated that determining the cause of the fire will take several days, the city noted in its latest update.

More updates will be added as they become available.