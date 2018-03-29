Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Kim Harris
Managing Editor 

Firefighters make quick work of kitchen fire

 
Last updated 3/31/2018 at 1:09pm

A fire engine sits at the intersection of North Vine and Alvarado streets where a kitchen fire broke out in a restaurant early in the morning Saturday, March 31.

Firefighters from North County Fire Protection District and Camp Pendleton extinguished a kitchen fire in the 100 block of North Vine Street in Fallbrook early this morning.

The fire was first reported at 7:30 a.m. at the Mariscos El Pacifico restaurant located at 111 North Vine St., according to John Buchanan, a public information officer with the North County Fire Protection District.

"We were dispatched to a partial fire at the Mexican restaurant," Buchanan said, adding that upon their arrival firefighters found there was a fire in the kitchen on the cooktop.

"It was a grease fire tha...



