Firefighters make quick work of kitchen fire
Last updated 3/31/2018 at 1:09pm
Firefighters from North County Fire Protection District and Camp Pendleton extinguished a kitchen fire in the 100 block of North Vine Street in Fallbrook early this morning.
The fire was first reported at 7:30 a.m. at the Mariscos El Pacifico restaurant located at 111 North Vine St., according to John Buchanan, a public information officer with the North County Fire Protection District.
"We were dispatched to a partial fire at the Mexican restaurant," Buchanan said, adding that upon their arrival firefighters found there was a fire in the kitchen on the cooktop.
"It was a grease fire tha...
