New Padres season means new food options at Petco Park

Sashimi is now available to fans attending Padres games thanks to Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill.

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres, along with Delaware North Companies, Inc., announced the addition of two local favorites to the Petco Park food and beverage lineup, along with other concession updates, for the 2018 baseball season.

Buona Forchetta and Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill are now available at Petco Park.

"We are excited to partner with Matteo Cattaneo of Buona Forchetta and Judd & Matt Braun of Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill to bring our Padres fans more local San Diego brands this season," said Scott Marshall, Padres vice president and chief hospitality officer. "From serving world class Neapolitan and Roman-style pizza to fresh seafood that was caught off the shores of San Diego that day, we look forward to delivering exceptional culinary experiences to Petco Park."

Buona Forchetta opened in South Park in 2013 as a result of owner Matteo Cattaneo's craving to bring some of his native Italy to San Diego. Their newest concept at Petco Park will be located on the Field Level Mercado behind section 104 and will offer their Neapolitan style pizza, in addition to serving as the debut platform for their new thick-crust Roman-style Pizza.

The new Petco Park location will feature a wine selection consisting of a wide variety of California and Italian varietals along with a Vespa gelato bar. It also comes complete with a Stefano Ferrara oven made from Biscotto di Sorrento clay found in Italy's Sorrento region. This will be their third location in San Diego following the launch of a second location last year in Liberty Station.

"Pizza, wine, gelato and baseball – we are so thrilled to be joining the Petco Park hospitality family and can't wait to bring our traditional Italian flavors straight from Rome and Naples, from our family to yours," said owner Matteo Cattaneo. "We also encourage fans to keep an eye out for our vintage gelato cart serving homemade gelato, and we look forward to seeing everyone at a ballgame."

San Diego locals Judd and Matt Braun opened Blue Water in Mission Hills in 2004, and have since built a strong reputation for offering an exceptional range of "fresh & local" seafood. Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill is located on the Field Level at section 117, offering fresh fish tacos and sandwiches. A second location, located on the Toyota Terrace level at section 220 as part of The Still by Cutwater Spirits, will offer an expanded menu that includes plates, clam chowder, poke and sashimi.

"As San Diego natives and lifelong Padres fans, having a Blue Water presence in Petco Park is a dream come true," said Matt and Judd Braun. "We're honored the ballpark sought to include us among other local favorites. We can't wait to bring fresh, grilled seafood to baseball fans from across the country and show them the incredible food our fine city has to offer."

The "Friar Frank" will also be getting an upgrade this season as Petco Park executive chef Carlos Vargas has re-imagined the all-beef, nine-inch ballpark-favorite Tarantino hot dog. Joining the new "Friar Frank" lineup will be an array of new options, including the Bacon Wrapped Dog, the Caprese Turkey Dog, the Chili Cheese Dog, Veggie Dog and the Lil' Slugger Dog. The "Friar Frank" will be available throughout the ballpark with the new signature options at Budweiser Ballpark Eats locations.

Jack & Craft, Petco Park's newest dedicated dessert experience, will also make its debut in 2018. Located on the Field Level at sections 117 and 226, Jack & Craft will offer freshly made caramel corn and allow fans to pair dessert with a rotating menu of flavorful local San Diego craft beers, including Ballast Point, AleSmith, Iron Fist, Resident, Pizza Port, Mike Hess Brewing, Karl Strauss and Coronado Brewing Company.

Ballast Point will also debut two new Sculpin IPA Bars located on the Field Level at sections 110 and 226 that will highlight the five iconic Sculpin IPA flavors: Sculpin, Unfiltered Sculpin, Grapefruit Sculpin, Pineapple Sculpin and the newest addition to the Sculpin family, the mango and guava-infused Aloha Sculpin.

San Diego-based Cutwater Sprits, who last year debuted The Still by Cutwater Spirits on the Toyota Terrace level, will unveil the Cutwater Sprits Rum Bar on the Field Level at section 101 featuring their signature Bali Hai Tiki Gold Rum Mai Tai.

Phil's BBQ, a staple in the ballpark since 2013, will add a third location at Petco Park in 2018 as it heads to the Western Metal Supply Co. Building Rooftop. The new rooftop location joins the Park at the Park stand and the Field Level section 113 location in serving signature items, including the El Toro Sandwich, BBQ Broham Sandwich and Baby Back Ribs.

Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill is offering a seafood sandwich at Petco Park during Padres games.

"We are happy to once again bring the best of San Diego to Petco Park by introducing Buona Forchetta and Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill," said Susan Hawke-Pfeifer, general manager of Petco Park concessionaire Delaware North. "We are delighted to continue to evolve our current hospitality partnerships and create new and innovative experiences for all of our fans."

Other local favorites that return to Petco Park this season include: The Baked Bear, Board and Brew, Brigantine, the Budweiser Loft, Carnitas' Snack Shack, .394, The Craft Pier presented by Ballast Point, Gaglione Bros., Hodad's, Lucha Libre, Miguel's, Mister Softee, Pizza Port, Seaside Market, Wonderland Ocean Pub and Yogurtland.

For a comprehensive listing of Petco Park food and beverage offerings, visit http://www.padres.com.