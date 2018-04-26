NCFPD chief refutes letter claim

In the April 19, 2018, issue of the Village News, the article "BUSD plans for Gird Road site continue" contained a comment made by Teresa Platt that she has a letter from the fire department chief that says one entrance, one exit is not acceptable (for the Gird Road site).

In a letter to BUSD superintendent David Jones dated April 23, 2018, North County Fire Protection District Chief Stephen Abbott wrote, "Dear Mr. Jones, We are writing to you in response to your request concerning the 4-19-18 Village News article entitled, 'BUSD plans for Gird Road site continue.' In that article it is stated that there is a 'letter from the fire department Chief that says one entrance, one exit is not acceptable (for the Gird Rd. site.).' Please be advised that the North County Fire Protection District has not issued such a letter."