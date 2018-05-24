NCFPD receives grant for chemical detox chambers

The North County Fire Protection District will be receiving $16,350 of District Five Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funding for chemical detox chambers.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote, May 8, approved the use of the Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant for two chemical detox chambers which are used by firefighters who have exposed themselves to hazardous materials during their fire suppression activities.

“Firefighters put their lives on the line daily to protect us and our property,” Supervisor Bill Horn said. “Flames from the fires are deadly, but just as dangerous are the toxins that are released when structures burn.”

Chemical detox chambers have been proven to reduce the risk of cancer in firefighters exposed to chemicals while fighting fires.

The Neighborhood Reinvestment Program is intended to provide grants to nonprofit organizations for the furtherance of public purposes at the regional and community levels. In addition to nonprofit organizations, county supervisors can also fund schools and fire departments, and supervisors can also use money from their budgets to supplement other county funding for specific county projects such as parks, roads and libraries.

Each member of the board of supervisors has an annual $2 million Neighborhood Reinvestment Program budget for projects which promote public benefit and recommends the allocation of their Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funds, although those allocations must be approved by a majority of the board. Horn recommended the use of District Five funding for the fire department’s chemical detox chambers.