Pala team members donate 460 pairs of shoes

 
Last updated 6/11/2018 at 12:07pm

Pala Casino Spa & Resort's team members donate 460 pairs of shoes through its Getting Involved In Volunteer Events program, which will be distributed in the northern Philippines..

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort's Getting Involved In Volunteer Events program recently donated 460 pairs of shoes to Shoes for a Cause, the all-volunteer, nonprofit organization. The shoes collected at Pala will be distributed in the northern Philippines in the Tuba and Kapangan communities.

Pala's team members donated the shoes May 14-27, and they were shipped May 29. The Pala G.I.V.E.S. program provides community assistance on a local, national and international basis.





 
