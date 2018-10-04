Miss Queen, Miss Teen Bonsall crowned

The Bonsall Community Center was the site of the inaugural Miss Bonsall Pageant when Miss Queen Bethany Parker and Miss Teen Queen Melissa Arvizo were crowned Sept. 22.

The Miss Bonsall Pageant and Scholarship Fund is a local non-for-profit 501c3 organization that was created earlier this year to promote community service and mentorship.

The pageant has two divisions, Miss Teen and Miss, and is open to all young ladies ages 17 to 28 residing in Bonsall, Fallbrook, East Oceanside or East Vista. According to pageant guidelines, the Queen and her court will volunteer throughout the year at events in Bonsall and the surrounding communities.

The nonprofit's goals include celebrating all things Bonsall and supporting other local nonprofits. The pageant will be the featured fundraiser for a different local charity partner each year. This year, the charity chosen was the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.

As part of the pageant festivities, the "People's Choice" award contest benefited the sanctuary as the audience was encouraged to donate $1 a vote for their favorite contestant. The seven contestants also promoted the "Pageanting with Purpose" program, asking that all guests, families and contestants attending the pageant donate an item for the animals.

Pageant director Lyssa Flaherty said, "By the end of the evening the response was overwhelming and the ladies collected over 150 pounds of donation items and $96 in vote donations that will be presented to the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary on Oct. 6."