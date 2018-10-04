A great investment, with high school future returns

BONSALL – When the Bonsall and Fallbrook communities that makes up Bonsall Unified School District come to the polls this November, they will be presented with an opportunity to vote on Measure EE – Safe and Strong Bonsall Schools.

Bonsall Unified is coming to the community to ask for an investment. In 2012, the Bonsall and Fallbrook community felt it was a wise investment to break off from Fallbrook Union High School District. This was a clear mandate – the voters want a high school in Bonsall. The voters want to make to invest in this community.

Of course, the most obvious part of the investment is a physical building, but the investment is so much more than just a building.

There is also an investment in community property. Studies over and over show that good schools increase property values. And great schools, such as Bonsall Unified Schools, bring an even greater value to local property – a quantifiable return on an investment.

But beyond a building and beyond an increase in property values, there is the investment in the community. Great schools produce great students – 86 percent of the first class of graduating seniors are going to college or trade school. Bonsall has sent a large number of young adults out into the world. And because Bonsall has such a great community, a large majority will want to come back to this community.

That’s a future investment that will pay dividends, time and time again. These young adults will make their place in the world, and come back to this community to buy property, to raise a family and to help this community continue to prosper.

A “yes” vote on Measure EE is an investment in the community. It is an investment in the children, the teenagers, the young adults. It sends a clear message to them – the community believes in them, it supports them, and it is investing in a future – not only for homeowners, but for the youth and for the community.

David Toney