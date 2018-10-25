New Bonsall High School facility is needed

Reasons for new high school now:

1. More than 500 new homes planned for the Bonsall School District.

2. Overcrowding at the current site has forced many families to choose to transfer their middle school and high school aged students out of the district each year.

3. The Sullivan Middle School site was designed for 7th through 9th grade students only.

4. Sullivan consists of mostly temporary trailer classrooms with one new two story building.

a. Sullivan Middle School uses the temporary trailers for classrooms.

b. Bonsall High School uses the new two story building plus temporary trailers that were all designed for middle school children.

Reasons why Gird Road is the best site:

1. Most students come from south of the 76 freeway with some as far north as the old Fallbrook Golf Course.

2. Site was part of Fallbrook School District and identified for a new high school. When Bonsall separated from Fallbrook School District, the Gird property was transferred to Bonsall.

3. Site always designated for a high school and is owned free and clear by the Bonsall School District.

4. Site is centrally located with new homes planned for the south-east side of the 15 freeway (about 100 homes) and south of the 76 and Olive Hill Road (about 400 homes).

5. No other property is available any time soon for a high school.

6. Overcrowding on Lilac Road has proven dangerous due to its remote location and long narrow curvy street with limited access.

With a growing population, we need a new high school facility now. The Gird road site is the best possible location and available immediately. Bonsall High School offers high quality education with a high percentage of graduates going onto college.

To keep Bonsall School District property values high, quality school facilities for kindergarten through high school are absolutely necessary. Ask any realtor. Do we spend the money now or later? How long must we have overcrowding before we build a school facility for the future. Vote yes on Measure EE.

Gail Kerry