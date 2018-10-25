Vote for a new high school board

It is time for a change. As a community we need to improve the situation at our Fallbrook High School District. Over the past few years, the superintendent has increased both the number of administrators in his office and the payroll to both himself and the other administrators.

All the while, the student population numbers have declined from more than 3,000 to 2,000 students in the district. It is absurd and makes me angry as a taxpayer.

Perhaps this pay level would be merited if the school had a stellar performance. But sadly, the current ranking gives Fallbrook Union a grade of “C-.” Does a “C-” rating merit a salary of a quarter million dollars? I think not.

The school board is supposed to oversee and direct the administration in the right direction, but again there is a problem. The current school board unanimously votes to approve almost every item on the district office’s agenda.

We even witnessed last spring when a motion was up where several teachers were going to be laid off; two board members voted “no.” Then an amazing thing happened, Superintendent Dr. Hugo Pedroza stood up and told the two members to change their votes… and they did. So a unanimous vote to lay off teachers was passed. This lock step voting has to stop, and the only way it will happen is with a new board.

Read over the voters’ guide or visit https://votersedge.org/ca to read about the choices. There are seven candidates running for three positions, and clearly the “Terrific Trio” of Sterling, Summers and Tabish have my vote. They will make the necessary changes to improve the district.

Steve Hartshorn