Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

San Diego County Registrar allows residents to easily find their polling place

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/6/2018 at 9:19am



SAN DIEGO - San Diego County residents still unsure of their polling place for today's election can find it via the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Residents can use the polling place locator on the Registrar of Voters' website to find their neighborhood polling location. Residents can also view their sample ballot online and drop off a mail ballot at any of the county's 1,542 polling locations. According to county election officials, more than 1.7 million San Diego County residents are registered to vote for Tuesday's election, a county record.

"So far, we have received 430,000 out of the more than 1.2 million mail ballots that were sent to voters,'' said Registrar of Voters Michael Vu. "They're being sorted and scanned now so they'll be ready to count right when the polls close.''

Residents who receive a mail ballot can drop it off at any of the county's 59 libraries and at the Registrar of Voters' office at 5600 Overland Ave. Election materials and translation assistance will be available at each polling location in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese. All polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

Residents can learn more about the election by calling (858) 565-5800 or by visiting the Registrar of Voters' website, sdvote.com.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/06/2018 14:09