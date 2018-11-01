Please attend Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11

Please join us Sunday, Nov. 11, for the Veterans Day Parade and Celebration. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Avenue going north from Fallbrook Street to Alvarado Street. A celebration starts in the Village Square at 11 a.m. There will be a free lunch at the VFW Post on Old Stage Road from noon until 1 p.m.

Originally called “Armistice Day”, it fell on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the Armistice that ended World War I. However, in 1954, the holiday was changed to "Veterans Day" in order to account for all veterans in all wars.

What is a veteran? Any individual that completed service for any branch of armed forces qualifies as a veteran, as long as they were not dishonorably discharged.

Veterans Day is a time for us to stand united, paying our respects to those who are serving, and who have served. We celebrate and “honor America’s veterans“ for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for our common good. Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans – living or dead – but especially gives thanks to the living veterans who served our country honorably during war or peacetime.

How to show our respect:

The American flag is considered a living entity and never dips to any person or thing. It is the premier symbol of our patriotism and proclaims our country’s commitment to freedom. The flag is America's strength in honor, dignified in the stars and stripes of the flag, which helps to establish the moral character of our national foundation. The flag reflects America's pledge to uphold democracy and work for peace throughout the world. The rules and customs governing the flag’s care and display are something that all citizens of the United States can easily learn and follow.

Showing your respect is important as the flag approaches, passes and departs, in a parade. U.S. citizens of all ages pay their respects by standing at attention and placing the right hand over the heart. Men remove their hats and hold them, in their right hands, over their hearts. This rule also applies to women wearing sports caps. Men and women in the armed forces give the military salute as the flag passes. Veterans and service personnel out of uniform may give the military salute or place the right hand over the heart.

While citizens of other countries are not expected to salute the U.S. flag, sing our national anthem, or recite the Pledge of Allegiance, it is respectful for them to stand quietly while the flag passes, the anthem is sung, or the pledge is recited

The military men and women who serve and protect the U.S. come from all walks of life; they are parents, children, grandparents, friends, neighbors and coworkers, and are an important part of their communities. Following are some facts about the veteran population:

16.1 million living veterans served during at least one war.