A Thank you to sponsors and elf helpers

The Inaugural Bonsall Tree Lighting was a huge success. Horse drawn sleigh rides were the hit of the evening and the air was filled with music from the Fallbrook Dulcimer group and the Fallbrook High School Choir.

Guests got some last minute shopping done while the kids enjoyed some crafts, snacking on popcorn and hot cocoa. And of course, Santa added to his list of wishes from the kids.

Thank you to our sponsors, SDG&E, PJA Insurance, River Village and ACE Party Productions and special thanks to our “elf” helpers, The Bonsall Chamber Jr. Ambassadors, Brownie Troop 263 and Santa!

Ruthie Harris

Bonsall Chamber of Commerce