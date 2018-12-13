Back at it

Last week we returned to the Capitol where I joined Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon to welcome our colleagues for a brief and mostly ceremonial session to begin the 2019-2020 legislative session. We have now adjourned for the holidays, but will return Jan. 7 when the new session really begins.

The previous day, Governor Brown held a reception at the old Leland Stanford Mansion for new and returning members. Since his historic last term will soon be ending, I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Governor for his public service.

Governor Brown has served as California’s chief executive for four terms – 16 years, and has the distinction of being the state’s youngest and oldest Governor. While we have not always agreed on some issues, he took his responsibility to manage the state’s affairs seriously, and often restrained some of the more extravagant proposals presented by the Legislature. And over the past six years, he signed dozens of my bills, proving that bi-partisanship still lives in Sacramento.

Before the swearing-in ceremonies, I invited members of the Republican Caucus to join me in my offices for coffee and conversation. This session our Caucus is welcoming Tyler Diep of Huntington Beach, our only new member. The Democrat majority is welcoming more new members, since they now control 60 seats in the 80-member Assembly, along with 29 seats in the 40-member Senate.

While I wish I had a little more trouble squeezing my Republican colleagues into my office during my reception, we are an enthusiastic and principled group. Our districts represent about 25 percent of the state’s population, and we represent millions of people, so our voice needs to be at the table. After all, we will be discussing wildfires, healthcare, infrastructure, taxes and other major issues that impact all Californians, regardless of party.