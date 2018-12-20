San Diego County Farm Bureau earns honors

SAN DIEGO – Excellence in policy implementation, leadership, membership services, agricultural education and public relations led to awards for three county Farm Bureaus at the 100th California Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting. The “County of the Year” awards were presented during a recognition dinner Dec. 5.

For the second consecutive year, the San Diego County Farm Bureau was honored as “County of the Year” among Farm Bureaus with 800 or more members.

Among its programs and services, the San Diego County Farm Bureau offers a membership-assistance program for beginning far...