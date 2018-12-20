When you’re out shopping for that last minute gift, or for someone hard to please, don’t forget to take a look at some of the offerings from our locally-owned businesses. From Main Avenue Fallbrook and Old Town Temecula to historic downtown Escondido, San Marcos, Vista and the communities that surround them, North San Diego and Southwest Riverside counties are full of one-of-kind shops that offer crafts, antiques, art, and unusual gifts that often simply can’t be found any place else.

Old Town Temecula, once a stagecoach and later a railroad stop, presents a Wild-West atmosphere complete with board walks and false-fronted buildings, combined with modern amenities like craft boutiques, restaurants, breweries, hotels, live entertainment and much more. And of course, the Wine Country is right next door.

Like Temecula, downtown Fallbrook dates back to the 1800s, and has a growing arts scene that includes galleries, gift shops, nook restaurants, museums and wineries. And downtown Escondido, another community with deep roots in the 19th century, features many unique shops, museums, galleries, brew pubs and restaurants. They’re all well worth checking out for the holidays.

Our local shops hire your neighbors, participate in our communities' chamber of commerce, sponsor little leagues and high school boosters and pay sales taxes to support our state, county and local government.

From San Marcos and Escondido to Temecula, Fallbrook and points in between, when you tire of shopping, don’t forget to drop by one of our local restaurants or taverns. By spending your hard-earned holiday dollars locally, you stimulate our economy, find the gifts you’re seeking and possibly, avoid the crowds. So let’s keep it local. You’ll probably have a good time too.