Live streaming available in McStay family murder trial of Charles Merritt

The death-penalty case of Charles "Chase" Merritt, who is charged with killing four members of a Fallbrook family in 2010 has begun in San Bernardino Superior Court and for those wishing to follow the case, there are a couple of options available online.

To watch the trial as it happens on LawandCrime.com, visit:

https://lawandcrime.com/live-trials/live-trials-current/charles-merritt/watch-live-charles-merritt-trial-for-murder-of-couple-and-children/

To watch recorded portions of the trial, visit:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz8K1occVvDTYDfFo7N5EZw/featured

Merritt is accused of killing Joseph McStay, 40, his wife, Summer, 43, and their two children, Gianni, 4, and Joseph Jr., 3, in February of that year and was charged four years later.