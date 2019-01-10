Soup and a sandwich makes the ideal lunch combo

FALLBROOK – Few things are better together than hot soup and a favorite sandwich for lunch or a light dinner. This combination is the ideal comfort food, and the variations are as endless as a someone’s imagination.

Thanks to two recipes from “What’s Cooking Italian,” published by Thunder Bay Press, by Penny Stephens, home chefs can put an Italian spin on the soup-sandwich pairing with Mozzarella Sandwiches and Creamy Tomato Soup.

Mozzarella Sandwiches

Start to finish: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

8 slices day-old bread, crusts removed

3 1/2 ounces mozzarella...