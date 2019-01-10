Jah Healing Kemetic Temple files suit against county

The Jah Healing Kemetic Temple in Fallbrook said repeated attempts to work with San Diego County have failed, leading them to file a lawsuit against the county regarding the recent raid of its facility and seizure of property.

The suit is in response to a 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, warrant serve that was the result of what the county said was Jah Healing’s owners’ violation of San Diego County Zone Ordinance 6976, Prohibition of Marijuana Facilities – Medical or Non-Medical.

During the raid, officers detained four church ministers and seized more than $1 million in cannabis products....