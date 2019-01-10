Rotary clubs join forces with youth, plan Miss/Teen pageant

Members of Fallbrook Rotary, Fallbrook Village Rotary and Rotaract (youth Rotary) are seen with some of the families they built houses for in Tijuana.

FALLBROOK – Members of the Fallbrook Rotary and Fallbrook Village Rotary clubs joined forces with Rotaract (youth Rotary), Project Mercy, and various churches in building three houses in one day for three resident Mexican families Oct. 6.

The recipient families participated as well. Edith Samouillet and Nick Beye from the Fallbrook Village Rotary attended. "It has been very uplifting to be part of this very inspiring and positive experience," said Samouillet.

Fallbrook Village Rotary is now planning for the 2019 Miss/Teen Fallbrook Scholarship Pageant to be held March 30 at the Bob Burton Center for Performing Arts at Fallbrook High School.

For information and to sign up to be a contestant, young ladies should attend one of the upcoming orientations. All contestants under 18 must have a parent present at the orientation. The dates are Jan. 11, 6-7:30 p.m., at Fallbrook Library; Jan. 17, 6-7:30 p.m., at Fallbrook High School's cafeteria; Jan. 19, 10-11:30 a.m., at Bonsall Community Center; Jan. 20, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at North County Academy of Dance, Bonsall River Village, with the first rehearsal following from 12:30-2 p.m.

For more information, contact Sherri Trombetta at sherritrombetta@att.net or visit "Miss Fallbrook Scholarship Pageant" on Facebook.