Major Market collects money for food pantry

FALLBROOK – For the past several years, Fallbrook's Major Market store has worked with the Fallbrook Food Pantry to solicit funds to assist economically strained clients of the food pantry to meet their additional needs at Thanksgiving and Christmas each calendar year.

Recently, Jean Dooley, board member of the Fallbrook Food Pantry, received a check for $7,025 from John Alarcon, manager of Fallbrook's Major Market store.

Through this program, the food pantry provides holiday flyers, available to Major Market shoppers at checkout, which allow customers to make a $1 or $5 donation to the food pantry along with their own food purchases. Major Market holds these donated funds in a separate account, which they deliver to the food pantry at the end of the holiday season.

Submitted by Fallbrook Food Pantry.