Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Housing, public safety, energy among Jacob's topics at State of the County address

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/14/2019 at 8:32am



San Diego County Board of Supervisors chair Dianne Jacob gave the State of the County address Feb. 6 and focused on housing, public safety, and energy.

"This spot right here, 1600 Pacific Highway, is a long way from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue," Jacob said a day after the national State of the Union address. "Here it's not about red versus blue. It's about nuts and bolts governing. Here we can turn up our civic sleeves and actually do our jobs and put people before politics."

The contrast between the federal government and the non-partisan county government includes the early 1990s when the co...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/14/2019 20:00