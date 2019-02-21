Bark in the Park dog festival is March 23

FALLBROOK – John Hine Temecula Subaru is a platinum sponsor for Bark in the Park, which will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Live Oak County Park.

A blessing of the animals will occur at 10 a.m. followed by a community dog walk throughout the park. A demo from “Why Dogs Fly” will occur after the walk, then the contests will begin.

Sheriff deputy Terrance York will offer a demonstration with two police dogs at 11 a.m., and more contests will occur throughout the day. Visit http://www.liveoakdogpark.org for approximate contest times. The event will culminate with Best in Show at 1:30 p.m. Vendors, food trucks, raffles and silent auction items will be offered.

The community is invited to come support the off-leash dog park at Live Oak County Park. The event will be held near the volleyball court. For more information, check the website or call (760) 731-1041.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Dog Park.