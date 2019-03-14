County takes steps toward addressing Fallbrook homeless issue, community leaders respond

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond of District 5 plans to address the growing homeless population in Fallbrook, posing increased watch by law enforcement and continued engagement with local leaders, he said.

In an interview with the Village News, March 6, at Desmond’s North County office in Vista, the former San Marcos mayor discussed some of his top priorities. Among them was the issue of homelessness, which has become a hot topic for downtown business owners and some residents.

Desmond said he is aware of the issue and hopes to confront it in both Fallbrook and Oceanside. Because...