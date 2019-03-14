Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Cari Hachmann
Staff Writer 

County takes steps toward addressing Fallbrook homeless issue, community leaders respond

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/15/2019 at 2:26pm

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond of District 5 plans to address the growing homeless population in Fallbrook, posing increased watch by law enforcement and continued engagement with local leaders, he said.

In an interview with the Village News, March 6, at Desmond’s North County office in Vista, the former San Marcos mayor discussed some of his top priorities. Among them was the issue of homelessness, which has become a hot topic for downtown business owners and some residents.

Desmond said he is aware of the issue and hopes to confront it in both Fallbrook and Oceanside. Because...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/15/2019 21:15