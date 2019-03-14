Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Cari Hachmann 

Fallbrook man killed in Oceanside motorcycle crash

 
Last updated 3/19/2019 at 11:20am



Authorities identified a Fallbrook man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Sat. March 16, in Oceanside.

Anthony Richard Duarte, 58, was riding northbound on El Camino Real when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a concrete sign, according to Oceanside police.

The accident occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday near Camino Town and Country Shopping Center.

Duarte was thrown onto the road, where emergency personnel found him with severe trauma.

No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the accident.

Despite life-saving efforts from police and paramedics, Duarte was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

 
