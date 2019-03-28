Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Crisis team call volume increased by 60 percent

 
Last updated 3/29/2019 at 7:39pm



SAN DIEGO – Trauma Intervention Programs of San Diego continues responding to a high-demand need in its community, providing crisis intervention immediately after a tragedy in collaboration and working side by side with emergency response personnel. TIP volunteers add another dimension to the emergency response system: compassionate support.

Since 2014, the volume of the crisis team calls has increased by 60 percent. Tragedy does not discriminate, and the need for TIP services will continue to be there. In 2018, TIP responded to 1,199 scenes of tragedy, assisting 5,288 citizens in the co...



