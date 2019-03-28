Flu activity in San Diego still elevated, mask requirement extended

The number of lab-confirmed flu cases went down again last week, and three additional influenza deaths were reported, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced.

A total of 508 influenza cases were reported last week, compared to the 574 the week before.

Also, three more San Diegans died from complications from the flu, bringing this season’s total to 49. In comparison, 307 San Diegans had died at the same time last year.

The three people who died were an 84-year-old man from San Diego, a 62-year-old woman from San Diego and a 50-year-old woman from East County. All three had u...