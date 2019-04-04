Warrant sweep leads to 5 arrests in Fallbrook

An early morning warrant sweep on April 6 resulted in 50 arrests, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Beginning at 6 a.m., authorities conducted the sweep throughout North County including the unincorporated area of Fallbrook and the cities of Oceanside, Vista, San Marcos, Carlsbad and Escondido.

There were 28 misdemeanor arrests, 8 felony arrests and 1 juvenile arrest, authorities said. Of those, five were arrested in Fallbrook, including one juvenile. The warrants for Fallbrook were largely for driving under the influence and suspended licenses, said Sergeant Mike Gildersleeve, public information officer with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

The operation, which ended at 3 p.m. on a Saturday, was funded in part by the Sheriff's Warrant System Automation Trust Fund. The sweep consisted of several teams with their primary mission to focus on outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants. Units with the San Diego Court Services Bureau, Vista Field Office, City of San Marcos, Rail Enforcement Team, City of Fallbrook and City of Vista Commands, were all part of the operation.