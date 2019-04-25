Bonsall High School Invitational Art Show is great for the community

I attended an art show Friday, April 12, presented by several Bonsall High School ASB students. The event was held at Fallbrook Coffee Company and featured art from three high schools; Bonsall, Fallbrook and Mission Vista.

Art submittals featured charcoal works, mixed media sculptures, sketches, oil paintings and more. The event also included a poetry slam for students to read original work. It was a well-attended event, and students and adults enjoyed viewing some creative student art and listening to poetry readings. Prizes were also awarded.

It was great to see our three local high schools come together to celebrate the arts. Thank you to Bonsall ASB students and ASB teacher Eddie Vanhoosear for organizing such a wonderful and successful community event. And special thanks to Fallbrook Coffee Company for hosting it.

Kara La Russa