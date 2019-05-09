Angelique Strahan

Special to Village News

The monthly meeting of Fallbrook Climate Action Team at the Fallbrook Library, April 30, featured speakers from Fallbrook's Save Our Forest. Save Our Forest is a committee with a mission to improve, enhance and restore Fallbrook's environment through the re-establishment of native trees.

The main speaker, Jackie Heyneman provided information on efforts of the group over decades and their impact on resident's experience with Fallbrook's tree-lined streets and green spaces. Heyneman said that there is easily enough space worldwide to plant 1.2 trillion trees, which would help with climate change. She encouraged the community to plant trees and take care to choose which tree should be planted where, in order for proper watering and maintenance.

Heyneman said "never top a tree" which is what some gardeners have done – cutting off the tops of the tree makes the tree too short for the root system. This procedure can damage the tree, as it cannot absorb enough sunlight for healthy roots.

Literature with diagrams was provided for guidance in proper tree planting and trimming. Heyneman also said there are suggestions from the county on which trees are desirable for drought conditions.

Roger Boddaert, known as "The Tree Man of Fallbrook" briefly spoke about his role in the effort to save Fallbrook's trees since the inception of the group. The presentation included a short documentary from 1997 called "Necklace Of Leaves." This film shows the process for forming a successful community tree planting program, featuring the program in Fallbrook.

The program's volunteers are looking for more volunteers in order to steer the effort into the future and to keep Fallbrook beautiful.

For more information, visit http://www.fallbrooklandconservancy.org/sofmission.html or http://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.