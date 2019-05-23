Crime is down in Sheriff's Department areas

A new San Diego Association of Governments report is out, and it shows crime in all San Diego County Sheriff's Department patrol areas is down.

SAN DIEGO – A new San Diego Association of Governments report is out, and it shows crime in all San Diego County Sheriff's Department patrol areas is down.

All categories of crime show a decrease. The good news is violent crimes such as homicide, rapes, aggravated assaults and robberies were down in 2018. The largest part of the drop was in property crime, which is noteworthy considering the county's growing population.

Since taking office in 2009, Sheriff Bill Gore has championed information-led policing as a crime fighting strategy.

Information-led policing is a modern law enforcement model that harnesses data and information from a wide range of sources and helps them identify patterns, links and trends.

According to the department, the actionable information gives deputies a better understanding of their beats while strengthening relationships with community members.

Sheriff Gore said, "It's about putting our resources at the right place and the right time. It's a game-changer for our deputies to connect the dots and stop the crime before it happens. Utilizing information-led policing is about enhancing our ability to provide service through a partnership with the community that builds trust, reduces crime, creates a safe environment and enhances the quality of life in our neighborhoods."

Gore also credited the continuing drop in crime to the hard work and dedication of deputies, professional staff and the collaborative efforts occurring within communities.

Investigators and analysts also check with their counterparts in Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties for crime trends or series that might spread into other communities.

The department said they will focus on increasing staffing in unincorporated areas and improving mental health services in the next year. This year saw the creation of the Homeless Outreach Team and Alzheimer's Response Team in some of patrol areas.

To read the full SANDAG report, visit https://bit.ly/2QeCJu9.

To see the Sheriff's Department's patrol areas, visit http://www.sdsheriff.net/patrol.

To learn more about the Sheriff's Department, community outreach and crime prevention programs, visit http://www.sdsheriff.net.

Submitted by San Diego Sheriff's Department.